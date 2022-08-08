To the Editor:

Electric utilities are about to get a free pass to take your land or your neighbors’ land in condemnation proceedings! The Oregon Public Utility Commission is going to allow utilities to take your land before the utility has all the permits required to do so. The main reason: it takes too long. I am the only “public” at the table and have been up against PacifiCorp, Portland General Electric, Idaho Power, and the consumer-owned utilities. Will you help?

