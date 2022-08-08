Electric utilities are about to get a free pass to take your land or your neighbors’ land in condemnation proceedings! The Oregon Public Utility Commission is going to allow utilities to take your land before the utility has all the permits required to do so. The main reason: it takes too long. I am the only “public” at the table and have been up against PacifiCorp, Portland General Electric, Idaho Power, and the consumer-owned utilities. Will you help?
The case docket, AR 626 — certificate of public convenience and necessity, a.k.a. “condemnation” — is in its final phases. It started in September 2019 with informal rulemaking and staff recommending that condemnation be the final process after all other permits and regulatory reviews are completed. The utilities wanted a waiver in special circumstances that mostly involve the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals and the counties. Staff stuck to their position.
Once we went into formal rulemaking, the commissioners became involved, everything changed and the pro-utility/pro-transmission mentality of the commissioners came to full light as they rewrote most of the rules. In order to accommodate the utilities’ desire for a waiver and sidestep LUBA’s slowness, the PUC would have to use its superpowers and cited ORS 197.180, state agency planning responsibilities. If that didn’t work, the commissioners cited OAR 660-030-0065(3) to condemn your land. This looks and smells like an end-run around other state agencies and counties to serve the utilities.
I have also been pushing them to develop environmental justice filters. These include cumulative economic, health and environmental impacts and a look at demographics to ensure utilities are not putting a transmission line in economically challenged communities or communities of color.
This Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. is the last time to submit comments before the PUC sides with the utilities and gives them what they want. I apologize for not ringing the alarm bell sooner, but I believed in the process. I do not now. Send comments to the PUC at puc.filingcenter@puc.oregon.gov and use AR 626 — Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity in the subject header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.