In the Aug. 24 BME, our friend Nick Green opined against another outstanding member of our community. He has chosen to go back in time to 18th century France, when he should have gone into 18th century America and the people's fight to win independence from England. With Green’s background with the DC liberals and an education in the socialist element in the Seattle area, he has no choice but to go to his socialist upbringing. Having lauded a “local” upbringing in John Day, he has spent little time in our community and has absolutely no management experience in any municipality.
The Morrises’ challenge is what Democracy is all about. What bothers Green and the city administration is that the people of John Day and the larger community have a different opinion than theirs and we are willing to fight for it. Yes, we are more fiscally responsible and patriotic using our constitution, which our forefathers fought for and died for. The attacks against us have increased since we have had some successes and are getting the truth out about what is going on in the city. We will fight for what we believe in with facts, not backroom deals.
Green uses the power that Mayor Lundbom’s administration has given him as a proxy to apply their socialist agenda. He has attacked the Riverside Park, with feckless accusations during the COVID era, costing tens of thousands of dollars. This is his Orwellian method of forcing people to do what he wants at all costs. My annexation is my personal experience with his thumb on the scale. Using Oregon law to leverage people’s minds which he appointed, and being like-minded, using dictator tactics.
Councilors Adair and Holland took on this tactic by attacking fellow Councilor Rookstool for expressing what the people wanted four years ago. We need to vote no on the forced-again pool levy. Vote for Heather Rookstool for mayor and Sherrie Rininger for city council. This will be a start in getting control of the socialist agenda which will go to no end, using taxpayer money, using their dictator Third World tactics.
