To the editor:

In the Aug. 24 BME, our friend Nick Green opined against another outstanding member of our community. He has chosen to go back in time to 18th century France, when he should have gone into 18th century America and the people's fight to win independence from England. With Green’s background with the DC liberals and an education in the socialist element in the Seattle area, he has no choice but to go to his socialist upbringing. Having lauded a “local” upbringing in John Day, he has spent little time in our community and has absolutely no management experience in any municipality.

