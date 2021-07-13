To the Editor:
It appears that the Blue Mountain Eagle has relaxed its stated policy “no personal attacks; challenge the opinion, not the person,” as Judy Kerr made some very questionable accusations against my character. That’s OK. Does anybody even listen to her anymore? I was tired of her rhetoric years ago. And yes, Judy, I do know what a quorum is. That is why several other elected officials, which I assume you are speaking about, may face recalls of their own by the time I am finished. Grant County citizens, if you are happy with the status quo and believe our county’s leadership has led us in the direction of progress and prosperity, then don’t sign the petition. If you are ready to make a change and put some true leaders at the helm, let’s start at the top and go from there. Recall petitions are now circulating.
Josh Walker
Seneca
