To the Editor:
Rob Raschio is an excellent choice for circuit court judge. He is committed to listening to all sides and seeing all angles of an issue in order to find the best solution for the situation. We have worked together many times on many issues. He is firm, but fair, thoughtful, but decisive. As judge, I know that Rob will continue to uphold this same temperament on the bench to ensure that the community is protected to the best of his ability. I trust Rob wholeheartedly, and he has my full support for judge. We will be voting for Rob this May and encourage you to do the same.
Sam Palmer
John Day
