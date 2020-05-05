To the Editor:
I am supporting Rob Raschio for circuit court judge. I urge the voters of Grant and Harney counties to vote for Rob for three main reasons: experience, integrity and his deep connection to our communities.
Rob has been practicing law in Eastern Oregon for nearly 20 years. He started in Canyon City, and subsequently made partner in law firms in both Burns and The Dalles before moving back to Grant County to open his own private law practice in John Day in 2014.
Rob has deep roots in our community. His wife, Sena, grew up in Burns and teaches in John Day. Rob has always fully committed himself to the communities where they have lived. When in Harney County, Rob served on the Burns City Council. In Grant County, Rob served as an appointed county commissioner, and while in the role, he wrote Grant County’s objection to the U.S. Forest Service Malheur forest plan. As commissioner, he supported the sheriff’s office reorganization, and he created a permanent deputy district attorney position to improve the functioning of the DA’s office.
Rob shares our core values. Rob is fair, balanced and thoughtful. He truly cares about our laws, the people of our communities and our state. He will serve with integrity. Not only will he protect our rights and uphold our laws, but he will do so with transparency and accountability to us, the citizens of Harney and Grant counties.
Rob Raschio is the type of leader we need and that we deserve.
I know that Rob will serve this community as our next judge with experience, integrity, character and commitment to us. I hope that you will join me in voting for Rob Raschio as circuit court judge before May 19.
Gretchen Bates
Rural Burns
