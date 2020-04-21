To the Editor:
Until moving to Grant County about 13 years ago, I had limited knowledge of the inner workings of the court system in general. In the last few years, however, I have witnessed detrimental outcomes in the cases of friends or acquaintances where I actually knew the inside stories. It appeared that a lack of tenacity on the part of the district attorney's office, or whomever was supposed to be seeking the best outcome for those parties involved, actually brought harm to either the defendant or the community or both.
I am pleased that Rob Raschio is running for circuit court judge, and from conversations with him, I am confident that he will be fair and thoughtful in his decisions concerning our citizens and community. He has my vote, and I hope that you will consider voting for him as well, so that we can create a positive relationship between our community and the courts.
Mary Brown
Prairie City
