To the Editor:
I figured the worse had happened to me today when at first light I was semi defeated with a roll of toilet paper. Did you know that the manufacturers of the darn stuff glue down the first sheet so that, if you can just find it, you have to tear it loose, end up with two layers, then wonder which direction the unwind goes. In case you don't know the rule, the wind goes over the top of the roll.
Then I listened to a presentation on the Glenn Beck broadcast with doctor/lawyer Simone Gold on the subject of hydroxychloroquine and realized that things could get worse. In short, she pointed out the scheme of politicians and the pharmaceutical forces (and Mark Zuckerberg, who we know is a medical expert—snicker) who refute the benefits, declare the harmful effects of a drug that has been used successfully for over half a century and virtually removed it from the market. Ask yourselves who benefits from all this. This is not only a United States issue. World leaders are onboard. Does anyone else follow the trail that leads directly to goals set by the United Nation directives in Agenda 21 and 2030 to deplete the population, enact a world order and world bank. I also wonder what the UN has promised their minions (politicians and world leaders). Eternal life, wealth untold?
Does anyone remember how quinine was used to control such diseases as malaria during and after World War II? Quinine was replaced with a more effective version such as chloroquine and chloroguanide. Also note that other forms of quinine, primaquine and pyrimethamine, act on blood and tissue to cure and prevent a relapse of certain diseases. Reread the spelling of the COVID-19 drug — hydroxychloroquine — and reach your own conclusion.
Judy Kerr
Canyon City
Editor's note: On June 15, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization to use hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients when a clinical trial is unavailable or participation is not feasible, based on results from a large, randomized clinical trial in hospitalized patients that found these medicines showed no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery. On July 1, a summary of the FDA review was released including reports of serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries and liver problems and failure.
