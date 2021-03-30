To the Editor:
In 1971 I attended a National Science Foundation summer program at Purdue with Cathie Sanderson of Prairie City, then in high school. I was her roommate's boyfriend. I have recently been in touch with others from that program, and everyone has wondered what happened to her. If anyone knows and could give her my address so she could contact us, I would really appreciate it: 3320 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO 80305.
Paul Melanson
Boulder, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.