To the Editor:
I’ve been going to do this for two weeks, and as usual, time slipped away from me.
I don’t know who the volunteers were, but the people who took their time and money to spruce up the "M.V." on the hill in Mt. Vernon are awesome people and should be recognized for their time and effort.
The M.V. now stands out like a shining beacon and looks absolutely wonderful. So people take notice and pat those on the back who did all the hard work. We have some mighty wonderful people who care about their town.
Jan Lowry
Mt. Vernon
