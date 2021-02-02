To the Editor:
The article regarding the 21-inch rule had a few errors and ambiguities that I thought I could clear up to help get the public to better understand what’s going on.
1. The new rule defines old trees as over 150 years, not 100. (See the Record of Decision, page 4.)
2. As described in the article a “guideline” allows more flexibility than a “standard.” A standard must be followed precisely. A guideline must be followed unless the agency can show that deviation from the guideline is “as effective in achieving the purpose” as implementing it exactly as written. (36 C.F.R. § 219.15(d)(3)). In this case the purpose that the agency must adhere to is “to maintain and/or enhance a diverse array of LOS conditions.” LOS stands for “Late and Old Structure.”
3. The article states that Klavins said “the Northern Blues Collaborative’s support of amending the 21-inch rule “drove a wedge”” between members. The Northern Blues Forest Collaborative never formally supported amending the 21-inch rule. The minutes from all the meetings are up on the collaborative’s website. Admittedly, some people in the collaborative thought the amendment was a good idea. But some didn’t — notably, Klavins himself. Given these diverging views, the collaborative as a whole never took a formal position. But that’s the point of a collaborative: to host a forum where people of differing perspectives can hear each other out, and seek mutually agreeable solutions. Where we can’t find consensus on action, we seek better mutual understanding. The facts: The collaborative only discussed the proposed amendment on two occasions. In March 2020, just 10 days after the amendment process was officially begun, the Forest Service gave the collaborative an overview presentation. In May 2020 we discussed the reactions to the public science forum that had occurred just days before. It’s not been on the agenda since.
I hope that the Blue Mountain Eagle will publish these corrections in the printed edition, and next time someone makes claims about formal collaborative positions, seek comment from the collaborative itself.
Pam Hardy
Bend
