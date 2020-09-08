To the Editor:
Citizens of Oregon House District 60 can do two things that will ensure that their voices are heard in Salem. First confirm you are registered to vote. Check your status at https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do?lang=eng&source=SOS. If not registered to vote, submit your registration by Oct. 13, 2020. If submitting by mail it must be postmarked no later than Oct. 13. If registering online submit your registration no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13. Instructions for registering to vote may be found at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/registration.aspx?lang=en. A link is included for registering with a voter registration form. If you have no access to the internet, contact your county clerk’s office for instructions.
The second thing residents of District 60 can do is to fill out the 2020 Census form and submit it. You can find the information on reporting at https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html. If you do not have access to the internet you have the option of completing the questionnaire by phone. To begin, call 844-330-2020. Federal dollars are allocated to counties based on current census information and amount to over $3,000 per person per year for 10 years. Legislative districts are reconfigured every 10 years based on current census information. Legislative districts with smaller populations run the risk of being incorporated into larger districts if accurate census information is not available, which in turn weakens your voice in Salem. Grant County’s response rate is far below the state average.
So, register to vote and fill out and turn in your census form.
Beth Spell
John Day
