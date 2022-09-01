The option of building a $2 million pool put forth by Heather Rookstool, and propagated by the Grant County Conservatives PAC, is a non-option. This is exactly the same tactic their PAC used during the previous vote that ended in a tie ... trying to convince our voters there was another option than the one our elected officials presented. The process of deciding on the current pool design happened over several months of public meetings and town halls. The proposed design will meet the needs of our community today and provides options for future expansion. To have this group come in at the 11th hour to try to distract, delay, and derail these plans is nothing short of political antics and a tactic to keep our community in the status quo.
The status quo isn’t real … communities like ours either grow or die! Just look around. Young families want a future here, and older residents need the services young, working families provide. Heather Rookstool is in a position to help through her role as a city councilor. Instead, she has chosen to add her voice to confuse and distract you. Keep in mind that it is just her own personal voice, not the voice of the council, who have worked diligently to improve our community. Neither the city council nor the parks and recreation district has ever discussed a pool design that would only cost $2 million to build because it isn’t a feasible option, and it wouldn’t meet the needs of our community. Shame on Heather Rookstool for misleading voters who have a right to accurate information from a city councilor … even though she did only win by a coin toss.
