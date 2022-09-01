To the Editor:

The option of building a $2 million pool put forth by Heather Rookstool, and propagated by the Grant County Conservatives PAC, is a non-option. This is exactly the same tactic their PAC used during the previous vote that ended in a tie ... trying to convince our voters there was another option than the one our elected officials presented. The process of deciding on the current pool design happened over several months of public meetings and town halls. The proposed design will meet the needs of our community today and provides options for future expansion. To have this group come in at the 11th hour to try to distract, delay, and derail these plans is nothing short of political antics and a tactic to keep our community in the status quo.

