To the Editor:
For over 40 years, I worked for the National Park Service, 18 of which was as superintendent of John Day Fossil Beds. I know the challenges of maintaining critical site infrastructure like roads, visitor centers, water and electrical systems, and more in the face of limited funds from Congress and an ever-growing list of postponed but necessary repairs.
I wrote a letter to this paper in 2017 when the deferred maintenance backlog at the Fossil Beds was roughly $1.5 million. Fiscal year 2018 numbers now show a more than $2.1 million backlog, and system wide, NPS is facing a nearly $12 billion deferred maintenance backlog.
A solution, long overdue, may be on the horizon. Bipartisan legislation, the Great American Outdoors Act (S. 3422/H.R. 7092), has passed the Senate and is now before the House. The bill would direct up to $9.5 billion in non-taxpayer monies over five years to address priority repairs in national parks and on other public lands.
Those dollars represent an investment not only in our national parks but in local economies. NPS data show that 197,000 park visitors spent an estimated $9.6 million in our local communities when visiting the Fossil Beds in 2019. Ensuring that NPS sites are able to meet the needs of their visitors is good for parks, good for local economies and good for businesses looking to get back on their feet. Our Oregon congressional leaders should do what they can to restore our parks and vote for this bill.
Jim Hammett
John Day
