To the Editor:
I have written to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden four times since March 26, 2021, about the "outstanding remarkable values" of the streams he proposed to list under the Wild and Scenic Act. I have had absolutely no response. What is going on?
Here are the remarks he made on Feb. 3, 2021, about the SB 192 River Democracy Act for himself and Sen. Merkley found here on page s320:
He says for himself and Sen. Merkley, “It is important to note that each river segment in this bill was selected for specific outstanding remarkable values. A chart that shows the specific outstanding remarkable values for each one can be found at https://www.wyden.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/ORVs%20chart%202-2-2l.pdf."
This link does not provide any information at all or lead to any chart. I have repeatedly asked for this information and have received nothing. Maybe you have not really done any research or study on these streams. Listing Bull Run Creek as a wild river when it is mostly a dry channel seems to indicate that you need to do a lot more research before you actually propose designations of these streams. What are your future plans to study, and correct the many inaccurate designations of these streams?
Ken Alexander
Unity
