To the Editor:
Having worked for the Law Office of Robert Raschio for five years prior to retiring, I can tell you that I believe Rob will be a great circuit court judge for Grant and Harney counties. Rob totally believes in our justice system and takes it very seriously. He has, and endorses, integrity practicing law. Having extensive experience in child dependency cases, he is adamant about keeping our kids safe in our communities. He believes that everyone is entitled to the same constitutional rights and is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and that the punishment should fit the crime.
Rob Raschio has compassion and understanding for those who come from socio-economic disadvantaged environments and believes there are programs available for life-changing education if a person chooses to better themselves and their situation. Rob would work hard to create a positive relationship between the public and the courts.
Rob is a family man and loves living and raising his kids in Grant County. His wife's family is from Harney County — point being, they are very invested in these two counties and are in it for the long run. At the Law Office of Robert Raschio, we often sponsored community events and youth sports teams.
Rob will work hard on behalf of our communities, and I hope that you will join me in voting for Rob Raschio as our next circuit court judge.
Kerry L. Allen
Mt. Vernon
