To the Editor:
Supporting Rob Raschio for circuit court judge is an easy choice for me. I love the feeling of community in Grant County, and I know that this is something Rob will continue to uphold. He will do his absolute best to protect our community and those in it. The people here are eagerly willing to help one another out, whether it’s with work, family or anything else they could possibly need, and Rob is no exception to that.
As a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children, I have worked with Rob through dependency proceedings in Grant and Harney counties since 2015. He has demonstrated his legal knowledge and dedication to advocating for his clients consistently over the years we’ve worked together. Rob is a skilled planning partner and will increase accountability in our dependency court proceedings.
His law firm sponsors local events and youth organizations, and Rob often volunteers his personal time to give to the most vulnerable people in our community through his church and charitable events. At work and in the community, Rob is a caring and generous guy. You can often find him out and about with a big smile on his face.
I know that Rob Raschio will make an excellent judge for the circuit court in Grant and Harney counties, and he certainly has my vote. I hope that you will join me in voting for him this November. He is the right man for the job, no doubt in my mind.
Tracey Blood
Canyon City
