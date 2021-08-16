To the Editor:
I am writing a letter of support for the articulate, well-spoken letter Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen wrote to Gov. Kate Brown on Aug. 16 regarding the latest mask mandate.
I cannot add one word to it. What I can say is I would like to see our Sheriff Todd McKinley add his own support to what Sheriff Bowen said.
Grant County, let's take a stand against more mandates and restrictions.
Leslie Barnett
Long Creek
