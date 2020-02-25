To the Editor:
I’ve been wanting to comment for some time on the addition of the column "Shooting the Breeze" by Dale Valade (most of the time), Rod Carpenter and Marc LeQuieu. This is a great addition to our local newspaper. Being such a rural, agricultural and wildlife-rich county, the subject matter is always something that most all of us can relate too in some manner. Myself being a hunter, conservationist and reloader for the better part of 60 years, I find everything that has been printed in this column since its inception to be accurate, valid, interesting and well done. Thanks to you and the contributing writers for adding it to our weekly reading!
Jerry Russell
Kimberly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.