To the Editor:
Over the last three years, using local contractor Mark Boss and his assistant, Mike Wolfer, we have built a small, energy-efficient home, which is a delight to live in. Construction was with insulated concrete forms, which is not conventional material (recycled Styrofoam blocks). That, along with our inexperience in building, required many trips and calls to the Grant County Planning Department for clarification and consultation with Shannon Springer, the assistant director.
In all of our contacts with Ms. Springer, we found her to be pleasant, responsible and endowed with incredible knowledge. With my endless questions, only once did she not provide an immediate response. On that occasion, concerning an oddball issue, she paused and then said, "Hmm. I think I'll need to research that one." Two days later, she called with a clear cut answer.
It is not uncommon to hear people complain about taxes and regulations, but the Planning Department is an essential service that assures that structures built in Grant County will be durable and safe. And when a government agency is managed by a civil servant as competent as Shannon Springer, her salary is tax money very well spent.
Vic Pike
John Day
