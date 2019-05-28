To the Editor:
Just one Grant County citizen writing in appreciation of our county court and their recent resolution in defense of our constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
We seem to be in an ongoing battle of resolutions, regulations and government intrusion. What we choose to defend determines our future and who we are. This is true as shown by our county court's recent stand on this issue.
"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." — Abraham Lincoln.
Michael R. Christensen
John Day
