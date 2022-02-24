To the Editor:
The recent possible attack on livestock by wolves in the Izee area has, justifiably or otherwise, confirmed the suspicions of many Grant County producers that they are unlikely to receive equitable treatment when government decides predator depredations on livestock. Those decisions determine whether the property owner is entitled to the minimal compensation available and whether action can be taken against repeat-offending predators.
The Grant County Farm Bureau was among the first to receive the news of the reported attack, and we are diligently conducting our own inquiry into the protocols used to investigate and determine livestock predations.
ODFW has requested that we ask for detailed information on their investigation through Oregon’s public records law; we assert that every investigation report should be automatically filed with the respective county Wolf Depredation Advisory Committee and made readily available to all landowners. Regardless, ODFW’s published summary of the Izee incident raises serious questions with what appears to be significant differences between counties as to who participates in these inquests, such as independent parties like local veterinarians and county sheriffs, as well as possible deficiencies in the state’s evidentiary standards — the Izee case summary contains no record that the eyewitnesses to the wolves seen feeding on the cow were ever interviewed.
Until we are able to review the complete case report, we recommend that all Grant County landowners remain extra vigilant against what is sure to be additional destruction of your private property and be fully aware of what your rights and responsibilities are when wolves enter your private lands and attack your livestock. We also ask that you seriously consider who is allowed to enter your property and for what purpose.
Grant County landowners and grazing permittees own and manage much of the critical habitats vital for both the wolves’ survival and the big game upon which they depend, at little to no risk or cost to the state or wolf advocates. Our high-quality stewardship deserves and demands that deference be given to the private landowner when there is any purported uncertainty in mortality determinations — regardless of predator species.
Anything less than that, or any deviation from objectivity and fairness in these investigations, will all but guarantee the end of voluntary landowner cooperation … with all state wildlife programs.
Shaun W. Robertson, President
Grant County Farm Bureau
