To the Editor:
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has not stopped at airport gateways in Seattle and Portland. Lots of us are frightened, especially older folks. I think a small step for those of us who are involved in social activities is to stop shaking hands until this epidemic is not so pervasive. My favorite alternative is to use the Vulcan salute when greeting others, where you spread your ring and index fingers to form a "V." That may not be the choice for everyone, but it is a good start! I think we can still be polite but not shake hands for awhile.
David Irwin
Mt. Vernon
