To the Editor:
Oct. 22 is International Stuttering Awareness Day. Stuttering is the only disability people still laugh at, but we’re working to change that. Just over 70 million people around the world stutter, including more than 3 million Americans. Most people know someone who stutters, but few understand the condition, what causes it and how it is treated. Many famous people, including actors, singers, statesmen and athletes are among those who stutter. One in five children stutter for a time during their development.
For more than 70 years, the Stuttering Foundation has offered trusted information and help for those who stutter. For more information, visit stutteringhelp.org or call 800-992-9392.
Jane Fraser
President, the Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tennessee
