To the Editor:
I want to commend Oregon state Rep. Mark Owens. I am a former Democrat and former resident of Mr. Owens' district. Last year I engaged in a debate with Mr. Owens surrounding coyote derbies. Even though I'm not in his district he took the time to defend the hunts as vital to economy of his district. I completely disagreed with his position and went at him pretty hard.
He surprised me. Instead of attacking me as an out-of-touch Portland liberal, he calmly and rationally showed me the errors of my ways. His style, demeanor and effectiveness were outstanding. I became a believer in him after our exchange. Have I completely come around to his position? No. But I will never again argue against his position. He won. All without yelling or screaming. I don't admit defeat often (I'm a soldier), but on this occasion, I was clearly bested by a superior opponent.
Please don't get mad at me if I try to recruit Rep. Owens to run for governor. The GOP in Western Oregon can't win. I don't know if they even try. They run sloppy and undisciplined candidates. After getting trounced myself by Rep. Owens, I can assure you he would be a challenge for any Democrat. Readiness. He has it. May we borrow it?
Brian Fitzgerald
Happy Valley
