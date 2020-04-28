To the Editor:
There are three members of the current OTEC board of directors up for re-election this year. Many of our electric cooperatives are facing challenging and demanding decisions in the coming few years, and this will impact the membership’s ability to benefit from the affordable power that OTEC provides. Key issues relating to federal and state legislative actions could have major damaging effects on OTEC members, while still providing reliable and constant power needs to meet demands. Ongoing infrastructure issues and the effects of the recent pandemic flu are creating, for the first time in years, many challenges that the board of directors are managing in conjunction with the leadership of the OTEC organization. Typically it can take up to two years for each new board member to complete training, to get certified and to gain the knowledge needed to address the current critical issues facing the OTEC leadership. Can we afford this training time given the current circumstances? Therefore, I ask you to take time to carefully consider your choice in selecting which individuals you think can provide our cooperative with strong, consistent and experienced leadership in the years ahead by casting your vote to re-elect board members. The investments we have made as members of this cooperative in trusting and depending on these individuals to continue to provide our community with reliable power will be achieved if we choose to maintain the board’s current level of knowledge and expertise.
Julie Riel
Hines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.