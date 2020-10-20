To the Editor:
I was born and raised in Grant County and am proud to be a descendant of some of the county’s first pioneers. My husband and I moved back to Mt. Vernon in 2018 after being gone for 30 years. It was August of that year when I went to work for Rob as a legal assistant at his law firm Strawberry Mountain Law.
I've worked as a legal assistant for 18 years, most recently at the law firm of Hart Wagner in Redmond, Oregon. Prior to Hart Wagner, I spent 10 years with the Deschutes County Circuit Court (OJD) working as a judicial assistant. I've had the opportunity to work with circuit court judges from different counties in Oregon and many attorneys practicing in various types of law — criminal, civil litigation, family law, probate and more. I established working relationships with judges and attorneys who differ in personalities. Out of all of these relationships, I've found Rob to be an honest, intelligent, experienced attorney who fiercely advocates for his clients. I've personally witnessed Rob help the people of our community in different capacities — providing pro bono advice, cooking and delivering food during the shut-down, donating to youth programs in Harney and Grant and buying 4-H animals in Harney and Grant.
It's been such a pleasure working with Rob in an office that feels more like family than work. I fully support Rob in his run for judge and hope you'll join me in voting for him this November for circuit court judge.
Heidi Brooks
Mt. Vernon
