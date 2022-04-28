We have an opportunity to further protect part of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument with the Sutton Mountain and Painted Hills Area Wildfire Resiliency, Preservation, and Economic Enhancement Act.
Sutton Mountain — less than 10 miles from the Painted Hills in Mitchell — is the main target of the act. It’s an undeniably special place, but, apart from locals, it is little-known.
Hiking up to the 4,694-foot summit, you can see a wide range of Oregon’s natural gems, including the Painted Hills’ signature colorful rockside and the Ochoco Mountains. You can even catch a glimpse of Mount Jefferson or Mount Adams of the Cascade Range.
Apart from the views, many plants and animals make their homes on Sutton Mountain. Soaring bald eagles, swooping hawks, bounding elk and prancing pronghorn antelope all roam the area. Vibrant wildflowers blanket the grassy hillside on Sutton Mountain’s eastern side; picture deep purple lupine, bright red Indian paintbrush and crisp white Peck’s milkvetch (a threatened plant species).
Passing the Sutton Mountain and Painted Hills Area Wildfire Resiliency, Preservation, and Economic Enhancement Act will protect this unique landmark — along with several surrounding recreation areas — from new mining claims. Created in consultation with Wheeler County community members, grazing would be allowed, preserving the heritage of Wheeler County. This type of collaboration blazes the trail for future federal conservation plans.
Locals and federal officials agree: It’s time to protect Sutton Mountain for current and future generations to appreciate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.