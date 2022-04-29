I am writing today to voice strong support of the John Day Canyon City Parks and Rec pool bond. As a health professional who grew up in John Day, I am acutely aware of the difference that a healthy lifestyle, including exercise, can make in people’s lives. It would be unfortunate for current residents of all ages not to have access to the same benefits that a community pool provides that I once did. Passage of the bond will provide critical funding to ensure this happens.
I wanted to highlight some of the health benefits that water-based fitness can have. Swimming has been associated with improved quality of life and less overall disability in older individuals, improved bone strength in women, and improved mood and less anxiety in others with chronic health conditions. It has been linked to improved mental health, cognition, and motor coordination in children with ADHD. Water-based exercise is a particularly good option for individuals with arthritis or other chronic musculoskeletal pain for which exercise on land may be difficult and can lead to reduced pain levels in those individuals.
A community pool may be the only or best option to engage in these activities for many, and a lack of access for those who could benefit may very well contribute to preventable health decline in a friend, neighbor, or family member. The cost is relatively minor compared with the benefits that a community pool will bring for many years to come. Please invest in community health and vote yes!
