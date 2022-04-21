Nearly 30 years ago I participated in an event with a dozen or more teenagers at Magone Lake. After leaving their cars, the kids ran to the old docks, jumped in the water, and swam towards the log that is still in the middle of the lake. Some were excellent swimmers, some were not.
Shortly after jumping in the water, several swimmers began to struggle. Adults shouted to get the attention of two young men with a canoe to provide help. As the canoe raced back to assist the struggling swimmers, we realized with horror that one of the boys had been left behind, treading water in the middle of the lake. We were immediately concerned that he could not swim well and would drown far from shore.
We learned later that he had taken swimming lessons at the old John Day swimming pool. Luckily, he had learned how to tread water very well. His life and the lives of his future children were saved by the efforts of his parents and swim teachers in educating him to swim.
Over the years, recalling that incident, I have often thought, how much is the life of one young man and his future generations worth? I support the construction of the new pool and the passing of the Parks and Recreation bond. The relatively small amount of money that I will pay over the life of the bond is well worth the cost to save the lives of young men and women.
Grant County needs a pool so that children have access to swimming lessons.
How much is one life worth to you? Join me in voting in favor of the pool bond.
