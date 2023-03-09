Re: Last week's article "Scientists Take Aim at Eastside Screens."
For the past 30-plus years, it hasn't worked. The special interest groups have stopped the U.S. Forest Service from doing their work, through tying their hands through the court system. Our national forest system in the West is sick, unhealthy and dangerous. This is what all these special interest environmental groups have done.
But they would say it's climate change. So why do they continue to use the excuse of insufficient environmental analysis that are part of policies, that are law? If climate change is changing our environment, then all the comprehensive, data-driven analysis has no bearing on our forests and the environmental policies on this are outdated.
Seems to me policies are having unintended consequences. The vast majority of environmental regulations are designed to protect human health. How many human lives have been lost because of uncontrollable fires in the last few years?
Now the special interest groups have a vision of our Western pine region of 30-inch pines covering our landscape with green grass flowing under. They need to take a closer look at the fires we are experiencing the past few years. Nothing is left alive. Even the 250-year-old, fire-resistant trees. If this nonsense keeps going, the environmentalists' vision will never be seen again.
