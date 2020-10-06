To the Editor:
Talk about poetic justice! I wonder if that self-centered moron many Grant County residents helped elect president has swallowed "a light bulb and chased it with a cocktail of bleach and Lysol?”
Terry Steele
Ritter
To the Editor:
Talk about poetic justice! I wonder if that self-centered moron many Grant County residents helped elect president has swallowed "a light bulb and chased it with a cocktail of bleach and Lysol?”
Terry Steele
Ritter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.