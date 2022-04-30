To the Editor:

My hat's off to Sherrie Rininger for reading the current John Day city budget so carefully and deciding to vote against it.

We must live within our means!

I'm sure Sherrie will be as careful next year and vote correctly as she was this year. Thank goodness for such volunteers!

Ron Phillips

John Day

