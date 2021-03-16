To the Editor:
Recently I learned a friend of mine had an opinion stated on Facebook canceled. It was canceled because it was called hate speech. My friend’s opinion stated essentially that, “If our people had not had the back bone to stand up during our past wars, we may now be speaking a different national language.” This is a simple statement of fact. Do you see the hate in that statement?
The "cancel cops" may see hate in my friend’s statement, so I have a couple more opinions they may be afraid of. But I warn them, once they’ve been read they are in your head. So cancel that.
Abe Lincoln said in a speech in 1838, “All the armies of Europe, Asia, and Africa combined with all the treasure of the earth in their military chest, and a Bonaparte for commander could not by force take a drink from the Ohio or make a track on the Blue Ridge in a trial of a thousand years.”
“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us, it cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time or die by suicide.”
Here are a few more they might want to ponder.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
The following are from a couple of individuals we should never forget!
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” — Vladimir Lenin
“Let me control the textbooks and I will control the state.” — Adolf Hitler
The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of our land and according to the First Amendment, “… no law shall be made abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press...”
Oh and here’s one of my own, “Stand up — don’t be afraid, be aware. Express yourself. It’s your right.”
Michael R. Christensen
John Day
