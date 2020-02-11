To the Editor:
I caught my first fish in the headwaters of the John Day in 1952 near family property. The changing climate has caused changes we all should be aware of. Smaller average snowpacks, salmon kills due to warm water conditions, larger fires like the Canyon Creek Complex that burned more houses and barns than any fire ever in the state. The climate is changing, and we all need to do our part to slow it down for the sake of our kids and grandkids.
Timber Unity just staged a protest in Salem mostly over diesel prices. I remember when diesel prices used to be much less than gasoline. Once it became a major export, the prices rose to about the same as gasoline, a significant increase. Look at a chart of our oil exports, they are increasing dramatically. If the oil companies have their way, we will someday be paying $7 a gallon like they do in Norway. That's nice for oil company profits, not so good for the environment, ranchers and loggers.
I didn't hear any proposals by Timber Unity to help solve our climate crisis. It's time we all did our share, and the industrial polluters will have to be a big part of that solution.
Craig Lacy
Bend
