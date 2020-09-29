To the Editor:
I just have a few comments and then a few questions that maybe someone out there can help me with. First, the comments. It has come to my attention that our banks are open, grocery stores are open, restaurants and most of the retail stores are open (except the many that have been looted and destroyed by people who are too lazy to hold a job and therefore need to find entertainment on the streets). I also noticed that state highway employees are on the job along with Oregon Department of Revenue folks. Oregon Department of Forestry seems to be working. Now for the questions. Do the employees of the Department of Motor Vehicles consider themselves to be part of an elite organization that needs to be treated as royalty? Why would I pose that question? Here is why. There is a number of transactions that cannot be performed over the mail or the internet. If you buy a vehicle out of the state of Oregon, it must be inspected by DMV before it can be titled. If you want to take a driver's test, forget it. If you want to talk to a real person on the phone, be prepared to be on hold for up to two hours. That option has also been removed as of two days ago. If you call the DMV number now, you will get a recording that says they are no longer excepting any calls due to smoke from the fires that are burning. Hmmm. Will the smoke come through the phones? The truth of this matter is that DMV employees are hiding under their desks. Maybe since DMV uses the virus and smoke as excuses to draw their pay while not working, do we really need them at all?
Ed Butler
Prairie City
