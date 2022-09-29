I moved to John Day four years ago not having spent one day of my life as an activist. The same might be true today had I not witnessed the show of dishonesty, disregard, and disrespect to the citizens of John Day and Grant County via the Project Turnkey/Dreamers Lodge initiative last year.
That initiative gave me my first glimpse into how things get done by our so-called public servants. I now understand that the behavior demonstrated by CCS, the city of John Day, Families First of Grant County as well as other nonprofit and public entities that supported this cause by loaning out their staff to serve on a hand-picked and irreproachable Project Turnkey steering committee was not isolated behavior. Now I understand that behavior to represent a modus operandi; a methodology; a way of doing business that permeates the governmental leadership of John Day, Grant County, local nonprofits and a sprinkling of prominent, local private enterprises.
None of my objections, not one, has to do with whether or not we have a pool, bike path, greenhouses, transitional housing, or positive and worthwhile progress of any kind. I believe everyone loves their children and wants the absolute best for their families and their community.
The main reason I and others are frustrated, and contrary; out conducting research and asking questions is that I and others don't like to be deceived, marginalized, and lied to. People don't feel respected or valued when deliberately excluded from a decision-making process that directly affects them. For me, this isn't even an issue of politics or partisanship because I don't believe anyone appreciates being misled.
I want a pool in our community, but I don’t want it rammed down my throat through an insider's game of smoke and mirrors and sleight-of-hand. When and if an aquatic center comes to fruition in our community, I want it to be the result of a clean, transparent, informed and collective process.
My protestations are not about not wanting good things for our community. I simply reject the idea and belief that “the end justifies the means."
