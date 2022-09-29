To the Editor:

I moved to John Day four years ago not having spent one day of my life as an activist. The same might be true today had I not witnessed the show of dishonesty, disregard, and disrespect to the citizens of John Day and Grant County via the Project Turnkey/Dreamers Lodge initiative last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.