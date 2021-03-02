To the Editor:
The tirade about Republicans in last week’s letter to the editor reminded me of “the pot calling the kettle black.” It is just childish finger pointing to direct attention away from one’s misbehavior to make someone else look worse.
Ron Ballard
John Day
