To the Editor:
After attending the most recent John Day town hall meeting, I left with one question. It was not how to amend the budget and keep the local police department, and it was not about if we are trading tomatoes for police protection.
My question stemmed from a statement made by Mr. Green. Mr. Green stated that he was working on a Homeland Security grant, while sitting by the pool, on vacation. There was an utterance from the audience, by a local business person, "at least he gets a vacation." I certainly do not begrudge anyone for taking a needed vacation. However, this left me pondering a few thoughts.
First and foremost, if the panel sitting before us knew the reality of the many folks living here in John Day? Are they aware of the immediate needs of folks living right here in the city? There are a number of financial needs right here and right now. There are seniors, parents and businesses struggling. I have to question if the folks wishing to impose another tax understand the financial burdens that folks are already facing? Instead of giving yourself raises, charging nearly $5 for a head of lettuce, and imposing new taxes, why are we not collectively figuring out ways to save money and put money back into the citizens' pockets? Money needed for medical expenses and other necessary expenses to survive.
We have all just been through the complexities of COVID-19. How about easing the burden on the public? Perhaps, the tax is not an issue to you. Please consider others and consider the burden we are placing on our economically depressed community. Do you want to be responsible for a person not having the gas money to get to a necessary medical appointment? Do you want to be responsible for someone not being able to pay for their car to be repaired? The same car needed to get their cancer treatment? Do you want to be responsible for someone having to close their business? These are reasons I will vote no! I care about others and the financial burdens they face.
Katrina Page
John Day
