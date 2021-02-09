To the Editor:
I am a citizen of this great country, the United States of America, and the state of Oregon. I have been witnessing shameful partisan rhetoric from both sides of the political spectrum for almost five years. Even more so since the election of 2020. This is unacceptable. The citizens of this state and country elect their representatives to fulfill the job of protecting us, as citizens, and the Constitution of the United States from those that seek to destroy it. You are failing.
As I watched 2020 end and the divide of the citizens grow ever wider, you as elected officials play games in Washington, D.C. This risks the country to divide even more. Elected officials are there to protect all rights of the people, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as well as the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The political rhetoric and constant lashing out at each other serve the people — not.
The Founding Fathers of this country never intended for the country to be run by career politicians. Take the example of our first President George Washington: The people wanted him to stay in office, but he said no. He didn’t want to be seen as a king or trying to become a monarch. Learn from his example and follow it.
There has been past legislation in Washington, D.C., for term limits. Most of the citizens of this country want Congress to be term limited. Up to 70% of the citizens believe term limits for Congress would be a good idea. You as politicians should be listening to the people.
Politicians that think they are too important are causing the partisan problems in Washington, D.C. The president has term limits, and so should Congress.
No official for the House should be allowed to serve more than three terms and should not be allowed to serve in the Senate after they have served in the House. This would have the appearance of playing games to stay in Washington, D.C. Senators should be limited to two terms with the same restriction.
Ed Clark
Prairie City
