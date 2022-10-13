To the Editor:

I don’t know how many thousands of hours I spent at Gleason Pool through early swim lessons, swim team, open swim, and more swim team. And then working as a lifeguard, Red Cross swim instructor, and swim coach. That time at Gleason Pool shaped me, challenged me and charted my future in unexpected ways. All that happened because decades ago a community said yes to a pool.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.