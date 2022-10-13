I don’t know how many thousands of hours I spent at Gleason Pool through early swim lessons, swim team, open swim, and more swim team. And then working as a lifeguard, Red Cross swim instructor, and swim coach. That time at Gleason Pool shaped me, challenged me and charted my future in unexpected ways. All that happened because decades ago a community said yes to a pool.
Beyond my story, I’ve witnessed what a pool has meant to the community. I saw kids learning to swim and acquiring vital water safety skills, infants snuggling close to a parent in their first moments in a pool, adults having a place for healthy exercise and physical therapy during the dog days of summer, or just breaking through decades-old barriers and learning to swim for this first time. And, of course, there was countless kids having great, safe summer fun even on the hottest of days.
I remember coaching kids of all ages and seeing their joy and sense of accomplishment when they were able to swim faster than they might have ever imagined. I remember hundreds of kids and their families flocking to John Day for the annual John Day Invitational swim meet. And of course, that meant all the downtown festivities and the church pie social!
All this was possible because many decades ago a community came together and decided people of all ages deserved a swimming pool. Gleason Pool served the community well, but now it’s time for a new pool. It’s time for voters to make another investment for the kids, and for the future. The Seventh Street Complex is a special place with so many healthy opportunities for so many. It has been a long-term labor of love by the community. A new pool would be a remarkable addition and such a meaningful statement for the kids and the future. I encourage you all to vote yes on Measure 12-85.
Shane Spell
Seaside
Editor's note: The author is a former Grant County resident who is now the coach of the varsity swim team at Seaside High School.
