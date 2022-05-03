We are writing in support of the bond for the swimming pool! My husband and I have both lived in Grant County our entire lives. We were swimmers when we were young. Our children spent thousands of hours at the pool, as did our grandchildren. Unfortunately, our great-grandchildren were just getting to the age where they were old enough to enjoy the pool and it was closed due to COVID and then because of maintenance issues and the sale of the pool.
Sadly, that means that our great-grandchildren and the other children in the community will not be confident in or near the water! It means that the hundreds of people that come to swim meets won’t spend money in our community. It also means kids don’t have many options for things to do in the summer. A pool can be used by the children for recreational swim, lessons and swim team and used by adults for recreational swim, exercise, and physical therapy and many other things.
We need people to move here who buy homes and pay taxes. People looking at areas to move are looking for access to good hospitals, schools, and community offerings. What community offerings do we have? We have art programs, walking trails, a beautiful parks and recreation area, and I don’t know what else. Don’t you think a pool is an important add to that? There are millions of reasons to vote yes for the pool.
To those of you who are nay-sayers, please put aside your feelings regarding the city or Parks and Rec or whatever it is you are disagreeing with and think about the kids. For those of you who are on a fixed income, I am too. But this is a small cost to pay for a great opportunity.
Our parents did this for us! We really need to invest in our younger generation!
