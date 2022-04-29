No matter how well intended, we the people and our country have an out-of-control spending problem that is especially true of governments utilizing taxpayer funds. We as residents of the city of John Day and Canyon City are now being asked to support a bond measure for the construction of a replacement pool (seasonal) with an office and other recreational amenities. Let's not forget future use and operational costs. This may be an emotional and difficult decision as for small cities we’ve had the luxury of having a pool for several years.
A reality check for such low-populated cities must be taken. Considering slow growth or even decreased growth and the continuous increases in taxes and other costs, we must consider our financial capability and priorities. What are the other future financial needs of our cities and communities on the horizon we may be asked to support?
We know Grant County’s schools have a backlog of millions of dollars in maintenance costs and the desire to build a new school (option to include a pool?). Our hospital, no doubt, will have further needs. How about our emergency services such as policing, ambulance services, fire department as well as just maintaining current infrastructure, etc.?
Consider why other larger cities such as Nyssa and Sandy in Oregon chose to close their pools. You must ask yourself why.
What other options do we have? There is the opportunity for JDCCPD to promote and arrange for swimming activities with our one local hotel having a pool or arrange scheduled bus trips to the Baker City Aquatic Center or the city of Burns for swimming opportunities similar to the trips provided to Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort for snow skiing opportunities. This could also provide the opportunity and benefit of increased ridership for the Grant County People Mover transportation service.
We are given the opportunity to make our voices heard and be responsible citizens, so please vote and consider the potential financial hardship for friends, neighbors and others with limited resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.