To the Editor:
In last week’s edition, there was a response to my March 22 letter in which the writer completely missed my point that assault weapons are not appropriate for private ownership. I would say that, in fact, she made my point by stating they were originally designed for military use. I still claim that they were not designed for civilian use. The hideous shootings of innocent victims throughout America these last few weeks alone should have us all questioning what can be done to stop this slaughter. Inappropriate firearm use must be dealt with.
The writer made other defenses of people’s right to openly carry firearms, but it is still wrong to pack in such a way as to intimidate your fellow citizens — especially when exhibiting confrontational messages designed to offend others with different views. When is it bullying and offensive and when is it free speech? When I was a kid growing up here in Grant County, overuse of “free speech” could get you punched in the mouth. Today in America, it’s not that simple. Too often the first response to a conflict is to pull and use a firearm.
In response to the writer’s critique of my point about moving the border: I’m a fifth-generation Eastern Oregonian. I’ve voted both Democrat and Republican. I don’t need to be part of Idaho to make my voice heard. I am extremely offended by the group of people that I can only call the “alt-right” wanting to change the state’s border just to get their voices heard. Rural America will always have a challenge to make its voice be heard. That fight won’t be changed by moving the border. As I’ve always said, it is much simpler for you folks to just move to Idaho. However, I’m not sure that Boise and the new Treasure Valley will want you.
Terry Steele
Ritter
