Letter to the editor: Valley View street repairs appreciated

Oct 20, 2021

To the editor:

Many thanks to all involved in restructuring John Day streets in the Valley View area — nice job, well done, and appreciated by those of us who frequently use those streets.

Gary Davidson
Canyon City
