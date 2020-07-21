To the Editor:
I have heard that some folks are calling COVID-19 a "plandemic" to make President Trump look bad. He does a good job of that by himself. Don't these folks ever watch him on TV? He lies, he contradicts himself and doesn't make sure he has his facts straight. That is why I absolutely and indubitably will not vote for Trump in November.
Elberta Miller
Mt. Vernon
