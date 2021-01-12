To the Editor:
Since last Wednesday’s insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, I’ve heard the people involved referred to by different names. What I would call them are “Trump’s thugs.” The most horrifying thing I saw was one carrying a sign saying, “Jesus Saves.” Was their message that God approves of their criminal behavior? Make no mistake, Donald Trump was totally responsible for this entire abomination. Jesus had nothing to do with it.
Terry Steele
Ritter
