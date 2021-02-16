To the Editor:
In response to the Eagle's thoughtful editorial, "U.S. can't take on climate change by itself," I want to draw attention to a remarkable document on climate change and national security.
"A Climate Security Plan for America: A Presidential Plan for Combating the Security Risks of Climate Change" is endorsed by more than 20 admirals and generals, including Rear Admiral David Titley, former oceanographer and navigator of the Navy, and General Gordon Sullivan, former chief of staff of the Army. This 2019 report states:
“The U.S. is contending with an international environment colored by the announcement of the intent of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a loss of American prestige and international leadership as a result, a lack of trust between the U.S. and its partners and allies, and significant moves by other nations, such as China, to fill that global leadership vacuum. China, for example, is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in investments in climate resilience and clean energy transitions. This challenge to U.S. leadership on climate change, particularly from near-peer competitors, can have significant implications for U.S. national security well beyond this issue.”
About half of the carbon dioxide we emit stays in the atmosphere for centuries or more. As a result, global temperature increases are a direct function of cumulative emissions. Notably, the United States is the greatest cumulative emitter, with twice the historical emissions of second-place China. And as the world's most significant emitter, the U.S. bears a special responsibility to take action to address the climate crisis.
The pandemic has taught us the importance of hedging against catastrophic risk. President Biden should be congratulated for embracing U.S. leadership on this crucial issue.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
References
A Climate Security Plan for America (pp. 10 and 18)
About 50% of CO2 stays in the atmosphere for centuries or more (p. 514, bottom of column 2)
The millennial atmospheric lifetime of anthropogenic CO2
Global temperatures are a function of cumulative emissions (section 14.1.2)
Cumulative CO2 emissions by country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.