To the Editor:
Lest we forget, don't we have several unanswered questions about Grant County's esteemed emergency operations command?
Why suggested by Sheriff Palmer? Why person in place passed over without discussion? Why highest paid deputy sheriff in charge who had no healthcare qualifications? Government money went where? Where is purchased equipment (by overrun) gone? Why are we putting up with the most inane excuses from the information designee and the liaison to the sheriff's department for what took place? What really did take place?
I want some answers from these government hating libertarians who have fleeced our taxpayer money in the name of constitutional liberty.
Anybody who believes what just transpired in Grant County by these "no comment-ers" is a patriotic duty upheld by elected officials is so ill-informed that they should not be allowed to vote — just like all the other voter suppression carried out by their "heroes."
This is BS folks. We as taxpayers paid for it — they stole it!
Mark Murray
Prairie City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.