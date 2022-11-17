To the Editor:
In his recent letter to the editor, Mr. Tom Sutton questioned the legality of John Day’s urban renewal agency. He claimed it siphoned tax dollars from other cities, including Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, Dayville, Monument and Long Creek.
To the Editor:
In his recent letter to the editor, Mr. Tom Sutton questioned the legality of John Day’s urban renewal agency. He claimed it siphoned tax dollars from other cities, including Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, Dayville, Monument and Long Creek.
Nope.
He further questioned whether a taxing district could be sued for “spending money” outside the scope of its mission.
Wrong again.
This is, sadly, another example of misinformation working hard in Grant County.
There are 137 urban renewal agencies in Oregon. All are organized and operate under the authority of Oregon Revised Statute Chapter 457 — Urban Renewal.
Urban renewal districts exist in 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Together, they receive about $300 million in yearly tax revenue, roughly 4.5 percent of all property taxes collected statewide. The average district receives $2 million a year.
John Day’s urban renewal district is relatively small by comparison. It nets about $65,000 a year. That amount is expected to increase as the agency’s mission is fulfilled, which is to address blighted conditions that have led to the underproduction of housing and buildable lands in Grant County.
And it is working.
John Day’s urban renewal district has incentivized a dozen new dwelling units and about a hundred new lots currently under construction in three new subdivisions — Ironwood Estates, Holmstrom Heights and The Ridge.
Each lot will create about $600 in new taxes and an additional $3,000 once the homes are built. As a result, tax receipts will grow to $300,000 a year once 100 new homes are built — doubling our current tax base.
These funds will be available to every tax jurisdiction currently deferring revenue once the incentives are repaid.
So to answer Mr. Sutton’s questions:
No. It doesn’t siphon tax revenue. It creates it, which is the whole point.
No. You can’t take legal action against an agency for using a lawful process to create economic value.
Yes, John Day’s city council had the foresight to address a critical housing shortage for our residents and workers. They shouldn’t be criticized for that. If you’re thanking anyone, it should be them.
Nick Green
John Day
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.