To the Editor:

As the smoke clears around Sheriff McKinley’s arrest of a local Forest Service employee on reckless burning charges, we should recognize the entire incident as an alarm that something is horribly broken in the federal-private neighbor relationship. Regardless of which side of the fence a fire starts — or is started — if protocols and agreements to protect the other side aren’t in place and fully understood by everyone beforehand, then the system is failing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.